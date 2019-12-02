سلامة : اتفاق السراج مع تركيا يشكل خطرا على الإجتماع التحضيري لمؤتمر برلين

المبعوث الأممي لدى ليبيا غسان سلامة : اتفاق فائز السراج مع دولة تركيا يشكل خطرا على الإجتماع التحضيري لمؤتمر برلين.
Go straight to hell’s blazing fires; you, the UN & any idiot wants to hold a meeting on LIBYA
The UN has destroyed LIBYA since 2011 thru its non-effective rules while assigning its mission reps in Libya to the sons of ******, the Spanish, the German then you the “Lebanese”
None of the 3 of you have stood up & called out the mere cause/s for the continued failed state of LIBYA-(2011-current),
What has the UN done in IRAQ ( Bush, Blair & the Spanish cow -they all should have faced war crimes and indicted by The International Criminal Court
What has the UN done for the burned humans in Myanmar’s villages
What has the UN done for the professional Thieves(Iragi Oil for FOOD- very highway robberies )
What has the UN done for Palestine ( 60 yrs for suffering and new settlements pop up anytime & anywhere)
What has the UN done for the 4 Million of Refugees from Syria (women & children)
What has the UN done to the destruction of Syria where it became as 6 dimensional chess boards [ Players: Israel, Iran, USA, Russia, the diseased TURKS & else]
The UN has always been ready to ditch TENTS and send packaged food &
blankets
Go to hell or back to your own country which is so near a catastrophic change
THE UN IS THE MERE CAUSE & the GODFATHER OF ALL HUMAN SUFFERINGS.
FORGET AND IMMEDIATELY CANCEL ANY FUTURE MEETINGS ON LIBYA
Just sit and smoke Rageela and watch the True Libyan Falcons show you the end of this disgraced and shamed fake gov’ment of Tripoli
ياسلام ياسلامة على الاستهبال الاصلى بتفركنا بالنكتة التى تقول الحلموبحة وقعت من البلكونة فساله الغبى وما معنى كلمة بلكونة كانه فهم معن حلمبوحة وهذا السراج لا يعنيه ان السراج خالف اتفاق الصخيرات ووقع منفردا على اتفاقية ليست من حقه وكان لزاما عليه ان يدين هذا الفعل المشين اما عن برلين فقد ماتت قبل ان تولد فلم يعد ممكنا التفاوض مع خونة باعوا الوطن حتى لو كان هذا باطلا واتضح للجميع ان سلامة جزء من منظومة دعم الارهاب وان الجيش الوطنى اصبح لزاما عليه تحرير البلاد من الخوان وليعود سلامة للبنان ليساعد فى قمع الثورة هناك
سلامة حايك المؤامرات فى ليبيا لا يدرى ان مؤتمر برلين سيعقد فى 30 فبراير القادم عرفت ذلك من مصدر مسطول هو قنونو اكبر كذاب فى العالم وبتفوق عليك بعض الشئ
