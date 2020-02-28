#ليبيا_الآن| سلامة يُصارِح الليبيين بـ”سيناريو مُرعب”.. ويتشبّث بخطته
.
.
.
أعلن المبعوث الأممي إلى ليبيا، غسان سلامة، عن التحضير لانطلاق جولة ثالثة بمحادثات المسار العسكري في جنيف، مُرجّحاً حصوله على جواب فيما يتعلق بالمسودة العسكرية التي خلصت إليها محادثات الجولة الثانية، يوم الإثنين المُقبل.
وقال سلامة في مؤتمر صحفي، الجمعة، إنه تفاجئ بانسحاب عدد من المشاركين بالمسار السياسي الذي كان من المُفترض أن يُعقد في الـ26 من هذا الشهر، من طرفي مجلس النواب والدولة.
وأشار المبعوث الأممي، الذي بدا عليه التمسّك الكبير بالمُضي قدماً في المسارات الثلاث لحل الأزمة في ليبيا، إلى أنه أجرى مباحثات مُثمرة مع الشخصيات التي رفضت مُغادرة جنيف وأبت مُقاطعة المسار السياسي، على مدار 3 أيام متتالية، كما أثنى على موقفهم الإيجابي.
#Libya _ now | the safety of Libyan confront with a "terrifying scenario".. and cling to his plan
.
.
.
The United Nations Envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salama, announced preparations for the launch of a third round of military track talks in Geneva, likely to receive an answer regarding the military draft of the second round talks, next Monday.
Salama said at a press conference, Friday, that he was surprised by the withdrawal of a number of participants with the political path that was supposed to be held on the 26th of this month, from both sides of the house of representatives and the state.
The United Nations Envoy, who seemed to be committed to moving forward on the three paths to solve the crisis in Libya, pointed out that he had fruitful talks with the characters who refused to leave Geneva and to boycott the political path, over 3 consecutive days, and praised the Their positive attitude.
أضف تعليقـك