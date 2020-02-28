ليبيا_الآن| خطوات للحد من الهجرة غير النظامية ومكافحة التهريب . . . أقامت م…

#ليبيا_الآن| خطوات للحد من الهجرة غير النظامية ومكافحة التهريب
أقامت منظمة التعاون والإغاثة العالمية بالتعاون مع مؤسسة هانز زايدل الألمانية بالعاصمة التونسية برنامج عمل يتضمن عرضا لنتائج الدراسة الميدانية التي نفذتها المنظمة السنة الماضية بعنوان “الهجرة بعيون ليبية”.
كما أعلنت المنظمة خلال البرنامج عن إطلاق حملة مناصرة لمشروع قانون يتعلق بملف الهجرة غير النظامية ومكافحة تهريب المهاجرين حيث قامت المنظمة بصياغته وإحالته إلى السلطات الليبية المختصة
#Libya _ now | steps to reduce irregular migration and combat smuggling
The organization for cooperation and relief () in cooperation with the German Hans Seidel foundation in Tunisia conducted a programme of work that includes a presentation of the results of the field study conducted last year entitled "Migration with Libyan eyes".
The organization also announced the launch of a campaign for a draft law on irregular migration and the fight against the smuggling of migrants, which it was formulated and sent to the relevant Libyan authorities.
