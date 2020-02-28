ليبيا_الآن| خطوات للحد من الهجرة غير النظامية ومكافحة التهريب . . . أقامت م…

#Libya _ now | steps to reduce irregular migration and combat smuggling

.

.

.

The organization for cooperation and relief () in cooperation with the German Hans Seidel foundation in Tunisia conducted a programme of work that includes a presentation of the results of the field study conducted last year entitled "Migration with Libyan eyes".

The organization also announced the launch of a campaign for a draft law on irregular migration and the fight against the smuggling of migrants, which it was formulated and sent to the relevant Libyan authorities.