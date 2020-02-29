وحدات من القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة عاملة في جنوب البلاد تلقي القبض فجر الي

Units of the general command of the armed forces operating in the south of the country arrested at the dawn of the Sudanese (Omar Fadel Al-Saeed Mohamed Al-Amin) known “Abu ʿBdllh” a doctor of ISIS in #Libya. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Units of the general command of the armed forces operating in the south of the country arrested at the dawn of the Sudanese (Omar Fadel Al-Saeed Mohamed Al-Amin) known “Abu ʿBdllh” a doctor of ISIS in #Libya. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك