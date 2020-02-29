عاجل

وحدات من القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة عاملة في جنوب البلاد تلقي القبض فجر الي

تم النشر منذُ ساعة واحدة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

وحدات من القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة عاملة في جنوب البلاد تلقي القبض فجر اليوم على السوداني ( عمر فاضل السعيد محمد الأمين ) المكنى ” أبوعبدلله ” وهو طبيب تنظيم داعش في #ليبيا. #المرصد

Units of the general command of the armed forces operating in the south of the country arrested at the dawn of the Sudanese (Omar Fadel Al-Saeed Mohamed Al-Amin) known “Abu ʿBdllh” a doctor of ISIS in #Libya. #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك