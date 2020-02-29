عاجل

فيديو | أعمال عنف مستمرة منذ ظهر السبت في عدة مدن تركية تطال ممتلكات وسيارات ل

مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

فيديو | أعمال عنف مستمرة منذ ظهر السبت في عدة مدن تركية تطال ممتلكات وسيارات لاجئين سوريين يتهمهم المتظاهرين بالعيش والتربح في #تركيا بينما يُقتل عشرات الجنود الأتراك هناك دفاعا عنهم مطالبين بطردهم من البلاد . #ليبيا #المرصد #سوريا #تركيا

Video | violence has been ongoing since Saturday afternoon in several turkish cities on Syrian refugee s’ property and cars accused of living and winning in #turkey while dozens of Turkish soldiers are killed in defense demanding their expulsion from the country. #Libya #observatory #syria #turkey

