فيديو | أعمال عنف مستمرة منذ ظهر السبت في عدة مدن تركية تطال ممتلكات وسيارات ل

فيديو | أعمال عنف مستمرة منذ ظهر السبت في عدة مدن تركية تطال ممتلكات وسيارات لاجئين سوريين يتهمهم المتظاهرين بالعيش والتربح في #تركيا بينما يُقتل عشرات الجنود الأتراك هناك دفاعا عنهم مطالبين بطردهم من البلاد . #ليبيا #المرصد #سوريا #تركيا
Video | violence has been ongoing since Saturday afternoon in several turkish cities on Syrian refugee s’ property and cars accused of living and winning in #turkey while dozens of Turkish soldiers are killed in defense demanding their expulsion from the country. #Libya #observatory #syria #turkey
