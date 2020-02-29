ليبيا_الآن| كورونا.. ليبيا تُسابق الزمن لتشديد الإجراءات الاحترازية . . . أ…

#Libya _ now | Corona.. Libya racing time to tighten the precautions

The Director-General of the National Centre for disease control, Dr. Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, confirmed that Libya is free of the corona virus with increased procedures at the outlets through transit cards distributed to overseas arrivals, indicating the tightening of preventive and protective measures in addition to the activation of monitoring networks And search in case of any land entry.