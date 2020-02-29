ليبيا_الآن| كورونا.. ليبيا تُسابق الزمن لتشديد الإجراءات الاحترازية . . . أ…

#ليبيا_الآن| كورونا.. ليبيا تُسابق الزمن لتشديد الإجراءات الاحترازية
أكد مدير عام المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض، الدكتور بدر الدين النجار أن ليبيا خالية من فيروس كورونا مع تشديد الإجراءات في المنافذ من خلال بطاقات العبور التي يتم توزيعها على القادمين من الخارج، مشيراً إلى تشديد الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية إضافة لتفعيل شبكات الرصد والتقصي تحسبا لدخول أي حالة من المنافذ البرية.
#Libya _ now | Corona.. Libya racing time to tighten the precautions
The Director-General of the National Centre for disease control, Dr. Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, confirmed that Libya is free of the corona virus with increased procedures at the outlets through transit cards distributed to overseas arrivals, indicating the tightening of preventive and protective measures in addition to the activation of monitoring networks And search in case of any land entry.
