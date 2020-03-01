ليبيا_الآنI الشاعري: الفحص الطبي في المنافذ البحرية يختلف عن المنافذ الجوية وال…

#Libya _ now I POETIC: medical examination at sea outlets is different from air and land outlets

The Director of the international health control office, Ibrahim Al-Poetic, confirmed that medical screening procedures at sea outlets are different from air and land outlets.

During a telephone intervention with the health radio of the National Centre for disease control, it was explained that the health control offices at the naval outlets do not give permission to enter ships, until they have been confirmed that their crew are healthy and free of respiratory diseases.

According to the director of the international health control office, this step is done by connecting with the ship's health supervisor, through radio stations to communicate with maritime outlets.