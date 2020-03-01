اخبار ليبيا » عاجل » نسعد معكم اليوم باستحضار الذكرى الخامسة لإنطلاق صحيفة #المرصد الليبية في مثل ه
نسعد معكم اليوم باستحضار الذكرى الخامسة لإنطلاق صحيفة #المرصد الليبية في مثل هذا اليوم الموافق 1 مارس من سنة 2016 .
فخورون لأنكم كنتم شركاء في هذه المسيرة وسعداء باستمرارها بكم ومعكم والعذر عن أي هفوة أو تقصير . #ليبيا
We are pleased with you today to welcome the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Libyan #Observatory newspaper on this day, March 1, 2016
We are proud to have been partners in this journey and we are happy to continue with you and your excuse for any slip or shorten. #Libya
