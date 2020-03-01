دمشق | جانب من استقبال وزير الخارجية السوري وليد المعلم ونائبه فيصل مقداد لوف

#دمشق | جانب من استقبال وزير الخارجية السوري وليد المعلم ونائبه فيصل مقداد لوفد الحكومة الليبية ( المؤقتة ) برئاسة عبدالرحمن الأحيرش نائب الثني ووزير خارجيته عبدالهادي الحويج بحضور عدد من مدراء إدارات الخارجية في الحكومتين . #ليبيا #المرصد #سوريا
#Damascus | part of the reception of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-teacher and his deputy faisal mekdad to the delegation of the Libyan government (temporary) headed by Rahman Al-Al-Hadi Al-Hadi Al-Hadi Al-Huwaij in the presence of foreign directors in the two governments. #Libya #Observatory #Syria
