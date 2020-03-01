#ليبيا_الآن I أراد أن يثبت أن #الأرض_مسطحة فطار على #صاروخ صنعه بنفسه وأنهى حياته
شاهد اللحظات الأخير للطيار الأمريكي “مايك هيوز”
The Earth is Flattened Oblate-Spheroid Spinning and Rotating on Helical Orbits
Abstract
Our planet is not flat, not round and it is not even an oblate spheroid, but rather flattened oblate-spheroid. It is spinning and rotating on helical orbits. There are no observations from space or on the surface of the earth that do not support these fundamental facts. Current mainstream theory is wrong not only about the true shape of our planet, but also about the trajectories of its spinning and rotating orbits. The root cause for these serious and fundamental misconceptions is the current understanding of the force of gravity. In fact, I cannot think of a bigger problem in physics other than the current interpretation of gravity. The misunderstanding of gravity is the only cause that led to all the pseudo physics theories in all branches of physics. However, the force that makes our planet spins on its axis and the one that makes it rotates around the Sun is the magnetic force. The internal magnetic field is the cause for its spin and the external one is the cause for its rotation. How the Sun shines on the earth at different seasons, the cycle of the day and night and the different time zones can only be explained scientifically and rationally with flattened oblate-spheroid that spins and rotates on helical orbits. It is not the earth itself which is tilted but rather its orbit is inclined. The degree of the orbital inclination is determined by the intensity of the internal magnetic field and its interaction with the external one. Moreover, the helical rotation of the earth means that the distance to the Sun is shorter. In other words, the earth is nearer to the Sun than what the current theory claims. This fact is very obvious from the estimated current rotational speed. The earth does not travel around the Sun with 30 Km per second. The distance calculation is related to the so-called gravitational constant. It is worth mentioning that all the measurements in the last 40 years have shown the gravitational constant varying so much. Nevertheless, there are other phenomena and observed facts about our planet that cannot be explained with the current theory of gravity. For instance, why the earth spins with greater velocity at the equator compared to other latitudes? And how can the earth orbit the Sun without losing energy? The explanations given to these questions based on the current mainstream theory are complete nonsense. In addition to the above, the cause for the reversal of earth’s magnetic fields and the source of the core temperature which is hotter than the surface of the Sun are still mysteries under the current physics.
In reality, we are living on a magnetically flattened oblate-spheroid. It is an infinitely tiny part of the magnetic Helical Universe
This is an abstract of a research paper which is currently being written
Jamal Shrair, PhD, Dissident scientist and founder of the Helical Universe
