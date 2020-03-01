فيديو | جوع وبرد وقفز في المياه ومواجهات بالغاز والحجارة .. آلاف اللاجئين السو

عاجل

فيديو | جوع وبرد وقفز في المياه ومواجهات بالغاز والحجارة .. آلاف اللاجئين السوريين والعرب عالقين على الحدود التركية اليونانية منذ فجر الجمعة بعد أن أعطتهم #تركيا الضوء الأخضر للعبور نحو الحدود والضغط على أوروبا عقب مقتل العشرات من جنودها في #إدلب . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | Hunger, cold, jump in water, gas and stones clashes.. Thousands of Syrian and Arabs have been stuck on the Turkish-Greek border since friday dawn after #turkey gave them green light to cross towards the border and press Europe following Dozens of its soldiers killed in #idlib. #Libya #Observatory

