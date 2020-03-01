فيديو | تواصل الاعتداءات على السوريين في المنازل والمقاهي والشوارع في #تركيا م

فيديو | تواصل الاعتداءات على السوريين في المنازل والمقاهي والشوارع في #تركيا من قبل أتراك غاضبين مطالبين بطردهم وترحيلهم في ثالث يوم من الاحتجاجات على مقتل الجنود الأتراك في #سوريا وسط مخاوف من امتداد هذه الأعمال للمقيمين والسياح الليبيين بسبب مقتل آخرين في #ليبيا أيضًا . #المرصد
Video | continue attacks on syrians in homes, cafes and streets in #turkey by angry Turks demanding their deportation and deportation on the third day of protests over the killing of Turkish soldiers in #Syria amid fears that these actions extend to residents Libyan tourists are due to the murder of others in #Libya too. #Observatory
