ليبيا_الآن| بعد توقف لـ8 أعوام.. مصنع الإيثيلين يقترب من التشغيل . . . تستع…

#Libya _ now | after a 8-year stop.. the ethylene plant is approaching to operate

Ras No Oil & gas manufacturing company has been preparing to operate the ethylene ethylene plant for eight years.

Sources from the factory revealed the start of actual production operations early next April, confirm that technical teams continue to complete maintenance work under the direct supervision of the company's board of directors.

It is reported that the urinary factory in the industrial complex of the company, returned to work last October and continues to cover the needs of the local market in the middle of a tribute from the national oil corporation that said that the re-operation of the stopped factories will contribute to the maintenance of foreign exchange Which was spent to cover Libya's needs by importing from different countries.