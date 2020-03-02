المستشار صالح : سلامة لا يتجاوب مع قرار البرلمان بشأن تشكيل لجنة حوار جنيف. #ل

Chancellor Saleh: Salama does not respond to Parliament’s decision on the formation of the Geneva Dialogue Committee. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Chancellor Saleh: Salama does not respond to Parliament’s decision on the formation of the Geneva Dialogue Committee. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
سل امه موزه داعم للارهاب وقابض الثمن من قطر مقدما من ايام سيناريو غدامس الفاشل المؤتمر الجامع لجماعة الخوان والمأجورين وللاسف الرمم الملتحدة مبعوثيها سئ السمعة فى ليبيا واليوم حيث نرى منهما مواقف مثيرة للسخرية ومسرحيات هزلية
أضف تعليقـك