المستشار صالح : سلامة لا يتجاوب مع قرار البرلمان بشأن تشكيل لجنة حوار جنيف. #ل

تم النشر منذُ 3 ساعات
تعليق
Chancellor Saleh: Salama does not respond to Parliament’s decision on the formation of the Geneva Dialogue Committee. #Libya #Observatory

  • سل امه موزه داعم للارهاب وقابض الثمن من قطر مقدما من ايام سيناريو غدامس الفاشل المؤتمر الجامع لجماعة الخوان والمأجورين وللاسف الرمم الملتحدة مبعوثيها سئ السمعة فى ليبيا واليوم حيث نرى منهما مواقف مثيرة للسخرية ومسرحيات هزلية

    رد