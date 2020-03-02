عاجل

محلل سياسي تركي: تدخل أردوغان وحزبه الحاكم في الشأن الداخلي الليبي أمر غير مبر

تم النشر منذُ ساعة واحدة
محلل سياسي تركي: تدخل أردوغان وحزبه الحاكم في الشأن الداخلي الليبي أمر غير مبرر. #ليبيا #المرصد

Turkish Political Analyst: the intervention of erdogan and his ruling party in the Libyan internal matter is unjustified. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • اردغانوف المعتوه تم استدعاؤه الى موسكو لمقابلة القيصر حتى يملص ودانه يوم الخميس القادم ويعلمه كيف يتعامل مع اسياده فبعد اسقاط طائرتين سوريتين اغلق الروس المجال الجوى واستعاد الجيش السورى سراقب رغم انف اردوغان المهزوم فى كل مكان

