ليبيا_الآن| الحكومة الليبية تعلن تغيير مقرها الرئيسي إلى مدينة بنغازي . . أص…

#Libya _ now | The Libyan government announces the change of its headquarters to the city of Benghazi

.

.

The Libyan government issued resolution no. (26) to change the headquarters of the government to the city of Benghazi, indicating that the work in accordance with the resolution, which approved the first of March.

According to the government, the decision comes to the requirements of the public interest, based on the decisions of the house of representatives.

The work of the Libyan government, from the city of Benghazi, is expected to start from the second day of March.