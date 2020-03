Urgent | Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad receives at the palace of the republic in #Damascus the delegation of the Libyan government headed by its vice President Rahman Al-Ahirsh and minister of foreign affairs, Abdelhadi Al-Huwaij, general yunus ferhat and from the Syrian side attended the minister of foreign minister of foreign affairs and Deputy Minister and Faisal Mekdad and adviser to president buthaina shaban. #Libya #Observatory #Syria