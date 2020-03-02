ليبيا_الآن| 3 سُفن بضائع في طريقها إلى ميناء الخمس . . . بينت الشركة الليبي…

#Libya _ now | 3 cargo ships on the way to the port of five

.

.

.

In the daily movement report, the Libyan company for the five branches of the daily movement report details of the ships waiting to arrive at the port tomorrow Tuesday.

The Port is waiting for the arrival of the ship " Fatima a " of the navigational ship, carrying a quantity of calcium baking on board, as well as the expectation of the arrival of the ship " what " to the Libya shipping agency with 100 containers Of different goods and goods.