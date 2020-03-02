ليبيا_الآن| سلامة “يستسلم صحياً”.. ويطلب إعفاءه من مهمته في ليبيا . . . على…

#Libya _ now | Safety "surrender healthy".. and asks for his forgiveness from his mission in Libya

Suddenly, the un secretary-General's envoy to Libya Ghassan Salama announced that he had asked the Secretary-General to be released from his mission in Libya because of his health status.

"I have sought two years to bring together the libyans," I have sought years to reunite the libyans, to curb foreign intervention and preserve the unity of the country. Today, the Berlin Summit has been held, resolution 2510 has been issued, and the three paths have been launched despite the hesitation of some, to recognize that my health no longer allows this pace of stress. So I asked the Secretary-General to relieve me of my mission in the hope of Libya peace and stability ".