#ليبيا_الآن| سلامة “يستسلم صحياً”.. ويطلب إعفاءه من مهمته في ليبيا
على نحو مفاجئ، أعلن مبعوث الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى ليبيا غسان سلامة، أنه طلب من الأمين العام إعفاءه من مهمته في ليبيا، بسبب وضعه الصحي.
وكتب سلامة، مساء اليوم بحسابه في تويتر، “سعيت لعامين ونيف للم شمل الليبيين وكبح تدخل الخارج وصون وحدة البلاد. وعليّ اليوم، وقد عقدت قمة برلين، وصدر القرار 2510، وانطلقت المسارات الثلاثة رغم تردد البعض، أن أقر بأن صحتي لم تعد تسمح بهذه الوتيرة من الإجهاد. لذا طلبت من الأمين العام إعفائي من مهمتي آملا لليبيا السلم والاستقرار”.
#Libya _ now | Safety "surrender healthy".. and asks for his forgiveness from his mission in Libya
Suddenly, the un secretary-General's envoy to Libya Ghassan Salama announced that he had asked the Secretary-General to be released from his mission in Libya because of his health status.
"I have sought two years to bring together the libyans," I have sought years to reunite the libyans, to curb foreign intervention and preserve the unity of the country. Today, the Berlin Summit has been held, resolution 2510 has been issued, and the three paths have been launched despite the hesitation of some, to recognize that my health no longer allows this pace of stress. So I asked the Secretary-General to relieve me of my mission in the hope of Libya peace and stability ".
