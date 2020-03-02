#ليبيا_الآن| “الردع” تختطف المدير العام للخطوط الأفريقية
وفي وقت لاحق، نشرت الإدارة العامة للخطوط الأفريقية بيانا قالت فيه إن مليشيا مسلحة قامت يوم الأحد، باختطاف مديرها علي ضو في تمام الساعة 10.55 مساء، من أمام منزله بشارع عمر المختار وسط طرابلس أثناء عودته للمنزل، مضيفة أنه وحتى هذه اللحظة ما يزال الاتصال منقطعا مع ضو، ولم يتم تحديد مكانه بعد.
وفيما استنكرت إدارة الشركة اختطاف مديرها العام، حمّلت المسؤولية كاملة لحكومة الوفاق الوطني ورئيسها والنائب العام ووزارة الداخلية والجهات الأمنية، وطالبتهم بضرورة الإسراع بالكشف عن مكانه والجهة التي قامت باختطافه.
#Libya _ now | "Deterrence" kidnap the director general of African lines
Later, the general administration of the African lines published a statement saying that on Sunday, an armed militia kidnapped its director ali light at 10.55 pm, in front of his house on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street in central Tripoli on his return to the Download, host that until this moment the connection is still are with a light, and has not yet been located.
While the management of the company managed to kidnap its general manager, it took full responsibility for the government of national reconciliation, its president, the attorney-General, the ministry of the interior and the security authorities, and called on them to quickly detect his location and who kidnapped him .
