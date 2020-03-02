ليبيا_الآن| “الردع” تختطف المدير العام للخطوط الأفريقية . . . وفي وقت لاحق،…

#Libya _ now | "Deterrence" kidnap the director general of African lines

.

.

.

Later, the general administration of the African lines published a statement saying that on Sunday, an armed militia kidnapped its director ali light at 10.55 pm, in front of his house on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street in central Tripoli on his return to the Download, host that until this moment the connection is still are with a light, and has not yet been located.

While the management of the company managed to kidnap its general manager, it took full responsibility for the government of national reconciliation, its president, the attorney-General, the ministry of the interior and the security authorities, and called on them to quickly detect his location and who kidnapped him .