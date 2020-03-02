دوي انفجارات عنيفة تهز محيط قاعدة معيتيقة وإدارة الشق المدني تعلن الإخلاء وتوق

Violent explosions rocking the surroundings of mitiga base and civil crack administration announces evacuation and stop navigation for the second time in 24 hours. #Libya #Observatory
لياليكم سوداء ياكلاب اردوغان فهو دفع بكم الى التهلكة اهربوا قبل فوات الاوان البحر امامكم واسود الجيش خلفكم اما الاستسلام اوالاحترام
