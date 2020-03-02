عاجل

دوي انفجارات عنيفة تهز محيط قاعدة معيتيقة وإدارة الشق المدني تعلن الإخلاء وتوق

دوي انفجارات عنيفة تهز محيط قاعدة معيتيقة وإدارة الشق المدني تعلن الإخلاء وتوقف الملاحة للمرة الثانية خلال 24 ساعة . #ليبيا #المرصد

Violent explosions rocking the surroundings of mitiga base and civil crack administration announces evacuation and stop navigation for the second time in 24 hours. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

