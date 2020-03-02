عاجل

‎احدى زوجات #مختار_بلمختار.. ماذا تقول عنه؟ وما هي تفاصيل زواجه منها؟‎

وثائق حصرية يعرضها #تلفزيون_الآن للمرة الأولى ومقابلات حصرية مع قيادات بالقاعدة ضمن وثائقي #القاعدة في ليبيا خلف أسوار السجون

الحلقة كاملة عبر موقع #أخبار_الآن http://bit.ly/2Ib4252

