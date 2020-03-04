عاجل

باشاآغا لـ راديو موزاييك التونسي : لانهدف مع #تركيا لهجوم أو الإعتداء على الطر

باشاآغا لـ راديو موزاييك التونسي : لانهدف مع #تركيا لهجوم أو الإعتداء على الطرف الآخر حتى نصل السلوم ( أقصى الشرق ) هدفنا هو إحداث توازن عسكري يجلب حفتر للحوار ، جميعًا يجب أن نذهب لطاولة الحوار فلا يوجد حل عسكري بالدبابة والطائرة لما يجري . #ليبيا #المرصد

Pasha Agha for Tunisian Mosaic Radio: we do not aim with #turkey to attack or attack the other end until we reach salloum (far east) our goal is to strike a military balance that brings haftar to dialogue, we must go to the dialogue table there is no military solution with tank and A plane for what’s going on. #Libya #Observatory

