فيديو | عبدالفتاح الكاسح عضو دار الإفتاء وآمر الكتيبة “ إستطلاع 01 المسماة على

تم النشر منذُ 26 دقيقة
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
فيديو | عبدالفتاح الكاسح عضو دار الإفتاء وآمر الكتيبة “ إستطلاع 01 المسماة على وسام بن حميد ” : نحن نقاتل الروس الملاحدة الذين مع حفتر وجاؤوا إلى #ليبيا للطعن في نساء المسلمين بعد أن كانت #طرابلس في خير وأمن وأمان . #المرصد

Video | Abdelfattah Al-sweeping member of the fatwa and ordered the battalion ” 01th poll called Wissam Bin Hamid we are fighting the atheist Russians who with haftar and came to #Libya to challenge Muslim women after #Tripoli was in good and mother N and safe. #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

