ليبيا_الآن| “التعدين”.. بديل مُحتمل للنفط في ليبيا . . . قال وزير الاقتصاد …

#Libya _ now | "mining".. a possible alternative to oil in Libya

The Minister of economy and industry, on Wednesday, said that mining in Libya could become more important economic activity than oil production as the country seeks to reduce its economic dependence on oil, as the country seeks to reduce its economic dependence on oil, according to s & p global website Platts.

" Libya owns gold, magnesium and iron raw, said " Libya owns gold, magnesium and iron raw, (mining) could eventually become more important than oil ".