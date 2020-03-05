#ليبيا_الآن| “التعدين”.. بديل مُحتمل للنفط في ليبيا
قال وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة المفوض بحكومة الوفاق، علي العيساوي، الأربعاء، إن التعدين في ليبيا قد يصبح نشاطًا اقتصاديًا أكثر أهمية من إنتاج النفط حيث تسعى البلاد إلى تقليل اعتمادها الاقتصادي على النفط، بحسب ما نقله موقع S&P Global Platts.
وقال العيساوي في مناسبة في غرفة التجارة العربية البريطانية في لندن “ليبيا تمتلك الذهب والمغنيسيوم وخام الحديد، (التعدين) يمكن أن تصبح في النهاية أكثر أهمية من النفط”.
The Minister of economy and industry, on Wednesday, said that mining in Libya could become more important economic activity than oil production as the country seeks to reduce its economic dependence on oil, as the country seeks to reduce its economic dependence on oil, according to s & p global website Platts.
" Libya owns gold, magnesium and iron raw, said " Libya owns gold, magnesium and iron raw, (mining) could eventually become more important than oil ".
