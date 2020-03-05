#ليبيا_الآن| وزراء الخارجية العرب يؤكدون دعمهم للحوار السياسي في ليبيا
شدّد وزراء الخارجية العرب خلال اجتماعهم على مستوى الوزراي، بمقر مجلس جامعة الدول العربية، على ضرورة منع التدخلات الخارجية في ليبيا، التي تعمل على تسهيل انتقال الإرهابيين الأجانب إليها.
ودعا الوزراء في ختام اجتماعهم، إلى حل سياسي شامل للأزمة الليبية، مؤكدين دعمهم للتنفيذ للاتفاقيات التي تضمن استقرار ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | Arab foreign ministers confirm their support for the political dialogue in Libya
During their meeting at the ministerial level, Arab foreign ministers stressed the need to prevent external intervention in Libya, which facilitate the movement of foreign terrorists.
At the conclusion of their meeting, the ministers called for a comprehensive political solution to the Libyan crisis, underlining their support for the implementation of the agreements that ensure Libya's stability.
