#ليبيا_الآن| بعد الفاجعة التي كان ضحيتها احد شباب ليبيا🇱🇾 بعون الله اليوم و بمشئية الله تعالى يعود ( سوق منير ) ليستقبل زبائنه من مدينة مصراتة و زوارها الكرام وسيكونون علي موعد مع شباب و ادارة السوق ليتبثوا لجميع اهالي مدينة #مصراتة انهم خير خلف لانهم اهل لتحمل المسؤلية و ليستمر عطائهم بتقديم افضل الخدمات للجميع اللهم اغفر له وارحمه واجعل مثواه الجنة هكذا كانت كلمتهم ( منير ) في قلوبنا 💔 #ليبيا
#Libya _ now | after the tragedy that was one of the youth of Libya 🇱🇾 with God's help today and by Allah's will return (Mounir Market) to receive his customers from misrata city and its dear visitors and will be on a date with guys And manage the market to broadcast to all the people of the city of #misrata they are the best behind because they are people to take responsibility and to continue to give them with the best services to all may Allah forgive him and have mercy on him and make his place heaven that's how their word (Mounir) in my heart US 💔 #LIBYA
