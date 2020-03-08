ليبيا_الآن| “مكافحة الأمراض” ترصد 28611 حالة أمراض وبائية في ليبيا . . . أع…

#Libya _ now | "disease control" Monitor 28611 cases of epidemic diseases in Libya

The Department of monitoring and rapid response at the National Centre for disease control has announced that the number of cases of epidemic diseases reached 28611 from 17 to 23 February 2020

During its release, the department described the early warning and response network (early warning and response network), the department described diseases in the upper respiratory infections of 4671 and 763 cases of lower respiratory infections. Sharp.