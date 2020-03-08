ليبيا_الآن| “مكافحة الأمراض” ترصد 28611 حالة أمراض وبائية في ليبيا . . . أع…

#ليبيا_الآن| “مكافحة الأمراض” ترصد 28611 حالة أمراض وبائية في ليبيا
أعلنت إدارة الرصد والاستجابة السريعة بالمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض أن عدد الحالات الخاصة بالأمراض الوبائية وصل إلى 28611 حالة خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 23 فبراير من العام الجاري 2020 م .
وصنفت الإدارة خلال إصدارها النشرة الوبائية لشبكة الإنذار المبكر والاستجابة، الأمراض التي رصدتها في الالتهابات التنفسية العليا التي وصل عددها إلى 4671 حالة فيما وصلت حالات الالتهابات التنفسية السفلى إلى 932 و763 حالة اسهالات حادة.
#Libya _ now | "disease control" Monitor 28611 cases of epidemic diseases in Libya
The Department of monitoring and rapid response at the National Centre for disease control has announced that the number of cases of epidemic diseases reached 28611 from 17 to 23 February 2020
During its release, the department described the early warning and response network (early warning and response network), the department described diseases in the upper respiratory infections of 4671 and 763 cases of lower respiratory infections. Sharp.
