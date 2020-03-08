#ليبيا_الآن| لكل امرأة عزباء، متزوجة، أرملة ، ربة منزل، عاملة، أم ، جدة ، ابنة، أخت ….كوني فخورة لأنك خلقني امرأة و كل عام و أنت نصف المجتمع و صانعة النصف الثاني فيه. تحية لكل امرأة في #ليبيا و في العالم ✨

#Libya _ now | for every single woman, married, widow, house, worker, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister…. be proud because you made me a woman and every year and you are half society and the maker of the second half in it. Salute to every woman in #Libya and in the world ✨

Translated from Arabic







