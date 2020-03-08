صور | #الصين تغلق مستشفى ” كورونا ” المؤقت الذي شيدته خلال عشرة أيام في مدينة ” ووهان ” مركز تفشي الفيروس وذلك لتعافي المصابين أو نقلهم إلى مستشفيات أخرى في ظل تراجع ملموس بسبة الإصابات اليومية من الآلاف يوميًا إلى 44 مصاب يوم أمس السبت . #ليبيا #المرصد
Photos | #China closes the temporary ” Corona hospital built in ten days in the city of the virus outbreak center to recover or transfer them to other hospitals with a tangible decline due to daily injuries from thousands daily To 44 injured yesterday Saturday. #Libya #Observatory
