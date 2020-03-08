ليبيا_الآن| فرض إجراءات على القادمين إلى ليبيا لمنع تسلل كورونا . . . أصدرت…

#Libya _ now | impose actions on arrivals to Libya to prevent the offside of

The Ministry of health of the government of reconciliation has issued an official book to prevent the stamp of the passport of passengers arriving in the country before they fill out the form of a health follow-up card that will be in front of them at all air, land and sea outlets.

In a publication on its official Facebook page, the ministry said that it had sent an official letter to the immigration and citizenship authority to request it in cooperation with the ministry to apply preventive measures to prevent the disease from being sneaks into the country.