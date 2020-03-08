ليبيا_الآن| مساعٍ لتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية بالمطارات الليبية . . . أعلنت مص…

#ليبيا_الآن| مساعٍ لتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية بالمطارات الليبية
أعلنت مصلحة المطارات أنها مستمرة في تنفيذ البرامج التدريبية للرفع من كفاءة العناصر البشرية العاملة بالمطارات التابعة لها.
وقالت إن هذه التدريبات من شأنها تعزيز تطبيق الإجراءات الأمنية حسب التوصيات والمعايير المعمول بها والصادرة عن المنظمة الدولية للطيران المدني في ملحقها الـ17.
وكانت المصلحة قد باشرت، مساء السبت، في تنفيذ دورة تدريبية بعنوان “إدارة أمن الطيران” في المركز الإقليمي للمنظمة بالعاصمة تونس بمشاركة 16 متدرباً في كل مجموعة.
#Libya _ now | efforts to enhance security procedures at Libyan airports
The airport service has announced that it continues to implement training programmes to improve the efficiency of human components operating at its airports.
Such training would enhance the implementation of security procedures in accordance with the recommendations and standards of the international civil aviation organization in its 17. Th Supplement.
On Saturday evening, the interest had launched a training course entitled "Aviation Security Management" at the organization regional centre in tunis with the participation of 16 trainees in each group.
