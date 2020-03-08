ليبيا_الآن| مساعٍ لتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية بالمطارات الليبية . . . أعلنت مص…

#Libya _ now | efforts to enhance security procedures at Libyan airports

The airport service has announced that it continues to implement training programmes to improve the efficiency of human components operating at its airports.

Such training would enhance the implementation of security procedures in accordance with the recommendations and standards of the international civil aviation organization in its 17. Th Supplement.

On Saturday evening, the interest had launched a training course entitled "Aviation Security Management" at the organization regional centre in tunis with the participation of 16 trainees in each group.