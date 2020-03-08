مدير مستشفى #طرابلس المركزي البهلول بن رمضان ينفي صحة ما أدلى به أمين الهاشمي أحد المسؤولين الإعلاميين في وزارة الصحة بحكومة الوفاق لوكالة سبوتنيك عن تسجيل حالتي اشتباه اصابة بفيروس كورونا في المستشفى . #ليبيا #المرصد
Director of #Tripoli Central Hospital Al-Bahlul Bin Ramadan denies the validity of amin al-Hashemi, one of the media officials of the ministry of health of reconciliation to sputnik agency for recording two cases of suspected corona virus in hospital. #Libya #Observatory
