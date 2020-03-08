#ليبيا_الآن| مالية الوفاق تعلن “سيناريوهات سوداء”.. أسوأها انهيار الدينار
نشرت وزارة المالية في حكومة الوفاق الوطني جملة من البيانات الجديدة اليوم الأحد، أوضحت فيها الوضع المالي للدولة بالتزامن مع استمرار إغلاق الموانئ النفطية.
ولفتت الوزارة إلى أن قيمة الاحتياطي من النقد الأجنبي ستتراجع مع حلول شهر يونيو إلى 66 مليار دولار في حال استمرار اغلاق النفط، موضحة أن قيمة الاحتياطي الحالي تبلغ 77 مليار، وأن الطلب على النقد الأجنبي استقر بسبب الرسوم المفروضة.
#Libya _ now | Finance reconciliation announces "Black scenarios".. the worst is the collapse of the dinar
The Ministry of finance of the government of national reconciliation published a number of new data on Sunday, explaining the state's financial situation in conjunction with the continued closure of the oil ports.
The Ministry pointed out that the value of foreign exchange reserves will fall back to $ 66 billion in the event of the closure of oil, explaining that the current reserve value is $ 77 billion, and foreign exchange demand has settled due to fees Imposed.
