الشح: رغم الإنشغال ومستوى التركيز على المسألة السورية أردوغان لم يغفل عن الوضع

تم النشر منذُ ساعة واحدة
الشح: رغم الإنشغال ومستوى التركيز على المسألة السورية أردوغان لم يغفل عن الوضع في #ليبيا. #المرصد

Lack: despite the concern and the level of focus on the Syrian issue erdogan did not miss the situation in #Libya. #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • اشخ عليك ياشح اى انشغال فى سوريا وهو مهزوم شر هزيمة وكل من دعمهم من الخوان فى خبر كان وهو حقير برة وجوة وفاشل فى كل شئ ومزور شهادته الجامعية فهو حاصل على دبلوم لهذا يهزم فى كل مكان فهو ناقص تعليم وناقص رباية

    رد