الشح: رغم الإنشغال ومستوى التركيز على المسألة السورية أردوغان لم يغفل عن الوضع

Lack: despite the concern and the level of focus on the Syrian issue erdogan did not miss the situation in #Libya. #Observatory
اشخ عليك ياشح اى انشغال فى سوريا وهو مهزوم شر هزيمة وكل من دعمهم من الخوان فى خبر كان وهو حقير برة وجوة وفاشل فى كل شئ ومزور شهادته الجامعية فهو حاصل على دبلوم لهذا يهزم فى كل مكان فهو ناقص تعليم وناقص رباية
