صور | عبدالهادي الحويج وزير خارجية الحكومة الليبية يلقي الأحد ندوة في #الجزائر ا

صور | عبدالهادي الحويج وزير خارجية الحكومة الليبية يلقي الأحد ندوة في #الجزائر العاصمة أمام عدد من النخب والصحافيين والكُتاب الجزائريين تركزت على " حقبة الإحتلال العثماني #ليبيا ومحاولة #تركيا المرفوضة لإحياء تلك الحقبة مجددًا بما فيها من جهل وتخلف " وذلك على هامش زيارته الرسمية للجزائر ، وفقًا لبيان من المكتب الإعلامي للوزارة . #المرصد
Photos | Abdelhadi Al-Hawaij, minister for foreign affairs of the Libyan government holds a seminar in #Algiers in front of a number of elites, journalists and Algerian writers focused on " the ottoman occupation era #Libya and the attempt of #turkey's attempt to revive that era again including those who Ignorance and backwardness " on the sidelines of his official visit to Algeria, according to a statement by the ministry's media office. #Observatory
