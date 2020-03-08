عاجل

صور | عبدالهادي الحويج وزير خارجية الحكومة الليبية يلقي الأحد ندوة في #الجزائر ا

تم النشر منذُ 12 ساعة
صور | عبدالهادي الحويج وزير خارجية الحكومة الليبية يلقي الأحد ندوة في #الجزائر العاصمة أمام عدد من النخب والصحافيين والكُتاب الجزائريين تركزت على " حقبة الإحتلال العثماني #ليبيا ومحاولة #تركيا المرفوضة لإحياء تلك الحقبة مجددًا بما فيها من جهل وتخلف " وذلك على هامش زيارته الرسمية للجزائر ، وفقًا لبيان من المكتب الإعلامي للوزارة . #المرصد

Photos | Abdelhadi Al-Hawaij, minister for foreign affairs of the Libyan government holds a seminar in #Algiers in front of a number of elites, journalists and Algerian writers focused on " the ottoman occupation era #Libya and the attempt of #turkey's attempt to revive that era again including those who Ignorance and backwardness " on the sidelines of his official visit to Algeria, according to a statement by the ministry's media office. #Observatory




  • أحسبوا عدد الصحافيين أكثر ضيوف حضروا الندوة لا يتجاوز 20 الشخص غير معروفين في الجزائر لو كان حويج تعرى اظهر رقص ترماته وتقحبن متأكد سوف ينجح عدد أكثر بكثر مما حضروا ندوته حضرها الشيوخ دار العجاءز

    رد