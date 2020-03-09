#ليبيا_الآن| الجزائر: الملف الليبي سيشهد تطورات إيجابية قريباً
.
.
.جدد وزير الشؤون الخارجية الجزائري، صبري بوقادوم أمس الأحد تأكيده على أن بلاده “مستمرة في جهودها” لحل الأزمة في ليبيا، مشيرا إلى إمكانية تسجيل تطورات “إيجابية” في الأيام “القليلة القادمة”.
وأشار بوقادوم في تصريح صحفي له على هامش حفل في قصر الشعب بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة، إلى أن زيارة وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في الحكومة الليبية عبد الهادي الحويج إلى الجزائر تندرج في هذا الإطار.
#Libya _ now | Algeria: Libyan profile will see positive developments soon
.
.
The Algerian Minister of foreign affairs, sabri time yesterday, renewed his country's " continuing efforts " to resolve the crisis in Libya, indicating the possibility of registering " positive " developments in the next " few days ".
In a press release on the occasion of a ceremony at the people's palace on the occasion of international women's day, time said that the visit of the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Libyan government, Abdul Hadi Alhweij, to Algeria falls within this framework.
