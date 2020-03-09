ليبيا_الآن| الجزائر: الملف الليبي سيشهد تطورات إيجابية قريباً . . .جدد وزير …

#Libya _ now | Algeria: Libyan profile will see positive developments soon

The Algerian Minister of foreign affairs, sabri time yesterday, renewed his country's " continuing efforts " to resolve the crisis in Libya, indicating the possibility of registering " positive " developments in the next " few days ".

In a press release on the occasion of a ceremony at the people's palace on the occasion of international women's day, time said that the visit of the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Libyan government, Abdul Hadi Alhweij, to Algeria falls within this framework.