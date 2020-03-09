ليبيا_الآن| فرنسا تدعم “الصحة الليبية” بـ500 ألف يورو أعلنت سفارة فرنسا لدى لي…

#ليبيا_الآن| فرنسا تدعم “الصحة الليبية” بـ500 ألف يورو
أعلنت سفارة فرنسا لدى ليبيا، اليوم الاثنين، أنها ستساهم بمبلغ 500 ألف يورو لدعم مشروع جديد لتعزيز الحصول على خدمات الصحة الإنجابية وصحة الأمهات ورعاية المواليد الجدد في ليبيا.
ولفتت إلى أن التوقيع على المساعدات تم خلال حفل أقيم يوم الجمعة الماضي، بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة، موضحة أن الاتفاق تم بالشراكة مع صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان.
#Libya _ now | France supports "Libyan health" for € 500
The Embassy of France to Libya announced on Monday that it will contribute € 500 to support a new project to promote access to reproductive health, mothers health and newborn care in Libya.
She pointed out that during a ceremony held last Friday, on the occasion of international women's day, the agreement had been signed in partnership with the united nations population fund.
