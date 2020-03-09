إعادة نشر | تصحيح أعدته صحيفة #المرصد من خلال منظمة الصحة العالمية للمفاهيم ا

عاجل

صحيفة #المرصد

تم النشر منذُ 6 ساعات
إعادة نشر | تصحيح أعدته صحيفة #المرصد من خلال منظمة الصحة العالمية للمفاهيم المغلوطة المنتشرة بكثرة عبر مواقع وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي حول #فيروس_كورونا ، تذكّر أن نشر المعلومات الخاطئة وغير الموثوقة عن الحماية والعدوى قد تكون أحد أهم أسباب تفشي الفيروس بين الناس . #ليبيا

Repost | correction prepared by the newspaper #observatory through who for misconceptions spread through social media sites about #Corona, remember that the dissemination of false and unreliable information about protection and infection may be One of the most important causes of the virus spread among people. #Libya

Translated from Arabic




