فيديو | مشاهد غير مألوفة في #إيطاليا هذه الليلة بعد عزل البلاد بسبب تفشي #فيرو

فيديو | مشاهد غير مألوفة في #إيطاليا هذه الليلة بعد عزل البلاد بسبب تفشي #فيروس_كورونا ، سيارات بمكبرات الصوت تطالب الناس بالبقاء في بيوتهم وصافرات الإنذار تدوي في تورينو إيذانًا بدخول مرحلة العزل وشوارع خالية في #روما عدا من طوابير الأسواق ومدرعات الجيش تجوب شوارع ميلانو لتأمينها ضمن حالة الطوارئ . #ليبيا #المرصد
Video | unfamiliar scenes in #Italy tonight after the isolation of the country due to the outbreak of #Corona, cars with speakers demanding people to stay in their homes and sirens resonate in Turin to enter the insulation stage and empty streets in #Rome except from market queues and army armour roaming the streets of Milan to secure them in a state of emergency. #Libya #Observatory
