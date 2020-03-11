ليبيا_الآن| “مكافحة الأمراض” يقرع جرس الإنذار من كورونا . . . أهاب المركز ا…

#Libya _ now | "fight against diseases" knocks the alarm off of corona

The National Centre for disease control (Center) called on all stakeholders to notice the gravity of the situation on the corona virus, and called for immediate action to set up emergency committees and teams to rally local efforts and potential, and to give the highest priority to raising the level of recovery and preparation in case To counter the rise of virus infections.

The Centre has been invited by the departments of the ministry of health, district health services offices, ministry of local government and municipalities, ministry of interior and security, hospital and health centres, ministries and services.