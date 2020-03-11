ليبيا_الآن| “المشري” يصل الجزائر في زيارة رسمية . . . وصل رئيس المجلس الأعل…

#Libya _ now | "pain" arrives Algeria on an official visit

The President of the Supreme Council of state Khaled Al-pain arrived this Wednesday morning in Algeria on an official visit.

He received the shri and his delegation at the antenna international airport in the capital of Algeria, the deputy president of the council of the nation, King take and the chairman of the committee on foreign affairs and international cooperation, Rashid Ashour, as well as in his reception as the libyan embassy in Algeria Mohamed Glacier and members of the Libyan Embassy.