في هذه الحلقة استضفنا الخبير الإقتصادي السيد “مازن إرشيد” للحديث عن دور #كورون…

في هذه الحلقة استضفنا الخبير الإقتصادي السيد “مازن إرشيد” للحديث عن دور #كورونا في أحداث #الإثنين_الأسود والإنهيارات في الأسهم العالمية وما مدى تأثير ذلك على حياتنا اليومية؟ كما استضفنا د. “أحمد فخري الحميري” أخصائي أمراض القلب للحديث عن الصدمات التي حدثت للكثيرين بسبب ثقل ما يجري على حياتنا الإقتصادية استمعوا
In this episode we hosted the economist Mr. Mazen Archdiocese to talk about the role of #corona in the events of #black _ Monday and the fall in global stocks and how much does it affect our daily lives? As we hosted Dr. “Ahmed Honorary” specialist cardiologist to talk about the trauma that has happened to many due to the weight of what is going on on our economic life Listen
