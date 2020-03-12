فيديو | بدر الدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني الليبي لمكافحة الأمراض : سأتكلم بص

فيديو | بدر الدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني الليبي لمكافحة الأمراض : سأتكلم بصراحة ، ليس لدينا امكانيات واستعدادات أو جاهزية للتعامل مع #فيروس_كورونا وإذا وصل هذا الفيروس إلى #ليبيا سيكون وضعنا أسوأ من #إيطاليا . #المرصد
Video | Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar Director of the Libyan National Center for disease control: I will speak honestly, we have no possibilities and preparations or ready to deal with the #corona virus and if this virus reaches #Libya our situation will be worse than #Italy. #Observatory
