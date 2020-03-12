‎النجار يدق ناقوس الخطر‎

فيديو 2 | بدر الدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني الليبي لمكافحة الأمراض :
– غرف العزل ليست جاهزة ولا إهتمام بغرف العناية التي يجب توسعتها الآن وتوفير أجهزة التنفس الصناعي فورًا .
– الدول لاتساعد بعضها الآن كما حدث مع #إيطاليا وكلها حظرت تصدير المستلزمات ونحن تأخرنا أكثر من اللازم .
– طالبنا بوقف السفر ومنع دخول الأشخاص إلى #ليبيا وندعو للإستنفار وحشد الجهود للمواجهة .
– لو دخل الفيروس من المحتمل أن تكون الأضرار كثيرة ومجابهتنا له ضعيفة.
– نحن في مأساة وننتظر منذ شهرين ولم ترصد أي ميزانية لسد النقص ، فكيف سنواجه هذا الخطر ؟ #المرصد
Video 2 | Badr El Din Al-Najjar Director of the Libyan National Centre for disease control:
– insulation rooms are not ready and no attention to the care rooms that need to be expanded now and provide breathing devices immediately.
– countries are not helping some now as it happened with #Italy and all banned the export of supplies and we are too late.
– we called for a stop of travel and prevent people entering #Libya and call for the support and rally efforts to face.
If the virus comes in, the damage is likely to be a lot and our response is weak.
– we've been in a tragedy and been waiting for two months and no budget has been made to fill the deficit, how will we face this danger? #Observatory
