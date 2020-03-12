عاجل

‎النجار يدق ناقوس الخطر‎

تم النشر منذُ 4 دقائق
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

فيديو 2 | بدر الدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني الليبي لمكافحة الأمراض :

– غرف العزل ليست جاهزة ولا إهتمام بغرف العناية التي يجب توسعتها الآن وتوفير أجهزة التنفس الصناعي فورًا .

– الدول لاتساعد بعضها الآن كما حدث مع #إيطاليا وكلها حظرت تصدير المستلزمات ونحن تأخرنا أكثر من اللازم .

– طالبنا بوقف السفر ومنع دخول الأشخاص إلى #ليبيا وندعو للإستنفار وحشد الجهود للمواجهة .

– لو دخل الفيروس من المحتمل أن تكون الأضرار كثيرة ومجابهتنا له ضعيفة.

– نحن في مأساة وننتظر منذ شهرين ولم ترصد أي ميزانية لسد النقص ، فكيف سنواجه هذا الخطر ؟ #المرصد

Video 2 | Badr El Din Al-Najjar Director of the Libyan National Centre for disease control:

– insulation rooms are not ready and no attention to the care rooms that need to be expanded now and provide breathing devices immediately.

– countries are not helping some now as it happened with #Italy and all banned the export of supplies and we are too late.

– we called for a stop of travel and prevent people entering #Libya and call for the support and rally efforts to face.

If the virus comes in, the damage is likely to be a lot and our response is weak.

– we've been in a tragedy and been waiting for two months and no budget has been made to fill the deficit, how will we face this danger? #Observatory

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك