‎النجار يدق ناقوس الخطر‎

Video 2 | Badr El Din Al-Najjar Director of the Libyan National Centre for disease control:

– insulation rooms are not ready and no attention to the care rooms that need to be expanded now and provide breathing devices immediately.

– countries are not helping some now as it happened with #Italy and all banned the export of supplies and we are too late.

– we called for a stop of travel and prevent people entering #Libya and call for the support and rally efforts to face.

If the virus comes in, the damage is likely to be a lot and our response is weak.

– we've been in a tragedy and been waiting for two months and no budget has been made to fill the deficit, how will we face this danger? #Observatory