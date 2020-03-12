ليبيا_الآن| أديس أبابا تستضيف مؤتمراً للمصالحة الليبية في يوليو . . . أعلن …

#Libya _ now | Addis Ababa hosts a libyan reconciliation conference in July

Three African Presidents, the president of the African Union commission and representatives of both the United Nations and the algerian and Egyptian Governments, announced at the conclusion of a meeting in "CONGO", TODAY (Thursday), that Addis Ababa will host a conference of the Valid between the parties to the conflict in Libya

The final statement of the minister for foreign affairs of the Congo, Jean-Claude,, states that " the African Union contact group decided to hold the national conference between the Libyan parties in July (July) 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, In accordance with the resolution of the 2018 conference of heads of state and government of the African union ", according to the French press agency ". he added: " the contact group confirms its strong condemnation of intervention and violations of the arms ban, the presence and sending And use foreign fighters in Libyan territory ".