باشاآغا: ندافع عن #ليبيا و #طرابلس من أجل الدولة المدنية والديمقراطية. #المرصد

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
Pasha Agha: we defend #Libya and #Tripoli for the civil and democratic state. #Observatory

  • You idiot
    And you are doing that by relying on the Turkish army and paying them billions of dollares while libyans are going hungry everyday and living among piles of garbage, and all that is happining so you could stay in power
    I hope you go to hell you bastard

