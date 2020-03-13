ليبيا_الآن| دول عدّة “صدّت” كورونا.. ليبيا في المقدمة . . . وصل فيروس كورون…

#Libya _ now | several countries "spotted" Corona.. Libya in front

The new world health organization (who) called the world health organization (who) has reached most countries in the world, according to the latest statistics from who, 114 countries have been confirmed.

As of 11 March 2020, 4292 cases of the virus were confirmed, of which 3162 were at the origin of the Chinese virus. Despite the terrifying spread and the rapid spread of the virus, there are a number of states that have not yet reached it, including Libya, which has not yet recorded any situation.

After rumors that two cases were registered at Tripoli hospital, the ministry of health issued a statement denying the registration of any case.