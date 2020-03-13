ليبيا_الآن| دول عدّة “صدّت” كورونا.. ليبيا في المقدمة . . . وصل فيروس كورون…

#ليبيا_الآن| دول عدّة “صدّت” كورونا.. ليبيا في المقدمة
وصل فيروس كورونا المستجد والذي أطلقت عليه منظمة الصحة العالمية اسم COVID-19 إلى معظم دول العالم، فوفقًا لآخر الإحصائيات من منظمة الصحة العالمية فإن 114 دولة تم تأكيد وجود إصابات فيها.
وحتى تاريخ 11 مارس 2020 تأكد وفاة 4292 حالة أصيبت بالفيروس، منها 3162 حالة في منشأ الفيروس الصين. وعلى الرغم من الاندلاع المخيف والانتشار السريع لهذا الفيروس، إلا أن هناك عددًا من الدول التي لم يصلها حتى الآن، وفي مقدمتها ليبيا، التي لم تسجل أي حالة حتى الآن.
وبعد ظهور شائعات تشير إلى تسجيل حالتين في مستشفى طرابلس، إلا أن وزارة الصحة أصدرت بيانًا نفت فيه تسجيل أي حالة.
#Libya _ now | several countries "spotted" Corona.. Libya in front
The new world health organization (who) called the world health organization (who) has reached most countries in the world, according to the latest statistics from who, 114 countries have been confirmed.
As of 11 March 2020, 4292 cases of the virus were confirmed, of which 3162 were at the origin of the Chinese virus. Despite the terrifying spread and the rapid spread of the virus, there are a number of states that have not yet reached it, including Libya, which has not yet recorded any situation.
After rumors that two cases were registered at Tripoli hospital, the ministry of health issued a statement denying the registration of any case.
