عاجل

السراج لـ ميركل: غياب الموقف الدولي الحازم يشجع المعتدي على التنصل من إتفاق بر

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

السراج لـ ميركل: غياب الموقف الدولي الحازم يشجع المعتدي على التنصل من إتفاق برلين. #ليبيا #المرصد

AOS FOR MERKEL: the absence of firm international attitude encourages the aggressor to avoid the Berlin agreement. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • السراج امعة ليس له وزن بعد ان سلم السلطان المعتوه طرابلس واصبح باشاغا يتحرك بدلا منه فى حماية المرتزقة ومليشيات مصراطة وقريبا سيقتل السراج بنيران صديقة على يد المليشيات فهو غبى جدا

    رد