السراج لـ ميركل: غياب الموقف الدولي الحازم يشجع المعتدي على التنصل من إتفاق بر

AOS FOR MERKEL: the absence of firm international attitude encourages the aggressor to avoid the Berlin agreement. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
السراج امعة ليس له وزن بعد ان سلم السلطان المعتوه طرابلس واصبح باشاغا يتحرك بدلا منه فى حماية المرتزقة ومليشيات مصراطة وقريبا سيقتل السراج بنيران صديقة على يد المليشيات فهو غبى جدا
