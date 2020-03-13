ليبيا_الآنI الجزائر: مستعدون لتنظيم مؤتمر للمصالحة الليبية . . . أكدت الجزا…

#Libya _ now I Algeria: ready to organize a conference for Libyan reconciliation

.

.

.

Algeria has confirmed its readiness to host a national reconciliation conference with a view to bringing the Libyan parties together.

This came by the head of the algerian government, abdulaziz locusts, at the opening of the first meeting of the African Union contact group on Libya, which said that his country is ready to host the reconciliation conference with a view to bringing together representatives of all tribes, tribes and actors in preparation To form a government of National Harmony, his country looked forward to cooperation with the new United Nations Envoy.